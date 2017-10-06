Police: man leads officers on high-speed chase in stolen truck

A high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in Jonesboro city limits near the Valley View School District.

Court documents state on Tuesday, Oct. 3, Cash Police Department K9 Officer Ken Boling clocked a black Dodge truck going 80 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Officer Boling attempted to stop the truck driven by Billy Dewayne Furlow, Jr. He then turned through the median and started driving toward Jonesboro at speeds of 115 mph.

“As the driver was trying to get away, he was pushing cars to the shoulder of the road to keep from being hit and driving in the middle of Highway 226,” a probable cause affidavit states. “The pursuit proceeded through the red light at Valley View as the driver almost hit multiple vehicles.”

Court documents state Furlow Jr. then pulled into a driveway across from Valley View Church of Christ, got out of the car, and took off running into a creek.

“Officer Boling went around a house and to the edge of the creek where the suspect was seen trying to get away,” the probable cause affidavit states. “Officer Boling held the suspect at gunpoint and ordered him to drop everything in his hands and come out of the creek, then lay down on the ground.”

Another officer handcuffed Furlow Jr. and learned he was on parole and driving on a suspended license. Furlow Jr. reportedly told police he ran because he knew he had warrants out for his arrest.

“Upon searching the suspect, he had a large amount of cash and smelled like marijuana,” court documents state. “The truck VIN numbers were all removed and the tags were fictitious.”

The truck was taken to Fletcher Dodge to get a true VIN. Police say the truck then came back as stolen out of Little Rock.

Police found drug paraphernalia and what appeared to be THC liquid inside the truck.

Furlow Jr. faces a laundry list of charges, including possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving, and fleeing by vehicle. He also faces misdemeanor charges for fleeing on foot and more.

District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Furlow Jr. with those charges and set his bond at $125,000. His next court date is Nov. 22 in Craighead County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android