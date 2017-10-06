City officials and sheriff react to withdrawn shelter proposal

Jonesboro city officials say they were shocked at the amount of opposition to a proposed homeless shelter and crisis stabilization unit.

City of Jonesboro Communications Director Bill Smith said he is disappointed that plans for the proposed dual facility will not go through.

He says Mayor Harold Perrin did not know the combined homeless shelter and crisis stabilization unit would cause such controversy.

"I think he feels maybe that people didn't quite understand and maybe we didn't do a good job of explaining," said Campbell. "It was too far out and nothing had, the full plan had not been developed yet."

The city plans continue working with both the Craighead County Sheriff's Office and Homeless Ministries LLC to work on facilities to house both needs.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said he knew there would be some opposition to the facility, but never expected plans to be canceled.

Boyd said he is disappointed the plans didn't work out because now those seeking treatment for mental health issues may still end up on detention center property.

He said he hoped putting the crisis stabilization unit in the former nursing home would separate patients from prisoners.

Now, the department is seeking new plans for the unit.

“I still 100% intend the crisis unit is still going to go forward as far as timeline, " said Boyd. "I would love to say that we see it by January 1, but I know at this point that we're back at the table basically starting all over.”

He says he is unsure if they will build the facility on detention center property or if another building could be a possibility.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android