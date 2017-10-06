A-state announces bike share program

Arkansas State University is now offering a bike share program on campus.

LimeBike is dispersing their bikes throughout campus for students and Jonesboro residents to rent.

Students can rent the bikes at 50 cents per 30 minutes while residents will pay $1.00 for every 30 minutes.

Individuals must download an app to locate and unlock the bikes for use.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said the new bike share program is an asset to the A-State campus.

"This means a lot for our campus," he said. "Our students really wanted a way to ride a bike from one part of campus to another, or from campus downtown and back."

He said students will also find the bikes particularly useful for traveling to events on campus like football games.

"I think it'll really help on gameday," he said. "Students won't have to drive down to the stadium anymore, they can actually just ride their bike over there."

The partnership is free to the university, and they are the first to bring the program to Arkansas.

