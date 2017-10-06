ASP: One dead in vehicle that crashed, caught fire

One person is dead after a crash in Izard County Wednesday night.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash summary, the vehicle was traveling east on Highway 56 east of Calico Rock Wednesday night around 11:30.

The vehicle ran off the road, hit a tree, and caught fire.

The identity of the driver is unknown at this time.

The driver’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android