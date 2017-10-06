ASP: One dead in vehicle that crashed, caught fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

ASP: One dead in vehicle that crashed, caught fire

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
IZARD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

One person is dead after a crash in Izard County Wednesday night.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash summary, the vehicle was traveling east on Highway 56 east of Calico Rock Wednesday night around 11:30.

The vehicle ran off the road, hit a tree, and caught fire.

The identity of the driver is unknown at this time.

The driver’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

