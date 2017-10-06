ASP: One dead in vehicle that crashed, caught fire

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Federal funding to reduce the risk of flooding was approved for the Departee Creek Watershed Improvement District and Big Slough.
Federal funding to reduce the risk of flooding was approved for the Departee Creek Watershed Improvement District and Big Slough.
One person is dead after a crash in Izard County Wednesday night.
One person is dead after a crash in Izard County Wednesday night.
October is national bullying prevention month, and cell phones can extend bullying beyond school grounds.
October is national bullying prevention month, and cell phones can extend bullying beyond school grounds.
A high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in Jonesboro city limits near the Valley View School District. Court documents state on Tuesday, Oct. 3, Cash Police Department K9 Officer Ken Boling clocked a black Dodge truck going 80 mph in a 65 mph zone.
A high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in Jonesboro city limits near the Valley View School District. Court documents state on Tuesday, Oct. 3, Cash Police Department K9 Officer Ken Boling clocked a black Dodge truck going 80 mph in a 65 mph zone.
Jonesboro city officials say they were shocked at the amount of opposition to a proposed homeless shelter and crisis stabilization unit.
Jonesboro city officials say they were shocked at the amount of opposition to a proposed homeless shelter and crisis stabilization unit.
Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners gathered at multiple prayer vigils Monday night in Las Vegas after more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Religious leaders, elected officials and mourners gathered at multiple prayer vigils Monday night in Las Vegas after more than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Stephen Hughes, a Rutherford Co. native who is a faculty member at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, shared these photos of the damage hurricanes Irma and Maria left behind.
Stephen Hughes, a Rutherford Co. native who is a faculty member at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, shared these photos of the damage hurricanes Irma and Maria left behind.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.
Powerful Hurricane Maria hit the islands early in the week on its track toward the west.
Powerful Hurricane Maria hit the islands early in the week on its track toward the west.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Hurricane Irma, a category five storm and the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in a decade, is threatening the Caribbean and putting Florida on alert.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.