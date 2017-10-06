Crawford, Boozman announces funding to reduce flooding risk - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crawford, Boozman announces funding to reduce flooding risk

Rick Crawford (Source: U. S. House of Representatives) Rick Crawford (Source: U. S. House of Representatives)
Sen. John Boozman (Source: U.S. Senate) Sen. John Boozman (Source: U.S. Senate)
(KAIT) -

Federal funding to reduce the risk of flooding was approved for the Departee Creek Watershed Improvement District and Big Slough.

Congressman Rick Crawford’s office said Friday that Crawford and Senator John Boozman, who are members of the Senate and House Agriculture Committees, announced the two waterways will get $7.6 million of funding from the USDA.

Departee Creek Watershed Improvement District will receive $5.7 million from the USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service. That money will be used to create water control structures and conservation easements to reduce flood risks.

Big Slough will get a $1.9 million grant from the same service to reduce floodwater damage along with preventing sediment loading in the Big Slough Drainage Ditch and it’s major tributaries.

