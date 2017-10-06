New app could make cyberbullying more anonymous

October is national bullying prevention month, and cell phones can extend bullying beyond school grounds.

An app called Sarahhah could make cyberbullying easy and anonymous.

The app is marketed as a way to get honest feedback from coworkers and friend.

Due to it being anonymous, there is more room for cruelty.

The fact is cyberbullying can happen on any social media website.

“When we see this cruelty online, we have to step up and step in and start saying he this isn’t right,” author of Shame Nation Sue Scheff said.

Parents can also be the same change makers, by saying they are not going to let their child download the app.

