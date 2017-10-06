Homeless, mental health facility no more, residents relieved

After the final decision was made to not consider the old Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation Center as the new crisis stabilization unit and homeless shelter, several neighboring residents in North Jonesboro are relieved.

That includes 83-year-old Juanita Schmidt who said she was opposed to that idea since the beginning.

“I don’t have a television but my neighbors have been keeping me up to date, and I was very upset when I found out what they were trying to do,” said Schmidt.

She also received a letter from the city because she lives within 200 feet of the facility.

“I got my letter, but when my neighbors told me about the meeting they had fighting against the plan, I said great! I have a lot of health problems so I couldn’t physically be there but I told them to put my name down and say Juanita does not want it,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt said every day since she learned of the plans for the facility, she has been praying non-stop.

“I said please Lord, find somewhere else for these people,” said Schmidt. “A place out further would be better but not here.”

Friday, Schmidt got the news.

“I got a call early in the morning, and I said gee why so early. So I called her back, and she said ‘Girl! I got the best news in the world for you!’ “She said ‘It is not going to pass.’ She said ‘We heard on the 10 o'clock news’ she said. I said thank goodness,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt added that though she is happy about the final decision, she is going to continue to pray that a solution is found soon.

“I usually pray every morning every night,” said Schmidt. “I don't just pray for them, I pray for everything. They do need a new location, but I am also blessed at how great my community is.”

