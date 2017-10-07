One dead, one injured following single vehicle crash

One person died and another suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

According to a preliminary crash report with Arkansas State Police, the crash happened on Highway 62, north of Highway 1 in Piggott. shortly after 8:30.

The report states a 1995 Chevy Pickup was "driving southbound when it blew a front tire, struck an embankment to a private driveway, and overturned."

The passenger, 58-year-old Charles Lucus, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, 34-year-old Joshua Hurte, was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis for treatment of his injuries.

According to the report, weather conditions were clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

