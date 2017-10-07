87th annual Terrapin Derby held

Lepanto hosted its 87th annual Terrapin Derby on Saturday.

Visitors came from all over the state and even the country to see a group of turtles race.

The event included, food, vendors, carnival rides and plenty of turtles.

One woman said she has been part of the festival ever since the 1950's when she was crowned "Turtle Queen" during a festival.

"It's the oldest festival of a small town in Arkansas, continuously running," said Pasty McClaine. "It's fun for everybody to get together and the community come together."

Community members also came together to create floats for the Terrapin Derby Parade during the festival.

"I've grown up here all my life, it's been a part of tradition," said Lauren Meeks, festival volunteer. "Everybody comes out and has a good time."

Kids enjoyed getting an up-close look at turtles during the festival.

Many said the terrapin derby race is unique and something they enjoy each year.

Each year hundreds watch as the turtles slowly make their way to the finish line.

