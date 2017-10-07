Fire department announces lower ISO rating

The Southridge Fire Department announced its lower ISO rating during an event on Saturday.

The department went from a 5 ISO rating down to a 4.

They invited community members to fire station two for a celebration that included food, games, and even free smoke detectors.

Those with the department said they are thrilled to have their ISO rating lower than it has ever been.

"The rating will help out mainly the businesses in our area," said firefighter Keith Beeson. "The residents will see a slight drop in their homeowners in insurance, but mainly the businesses is who it most benefits."

The event was also held to kick-off fire prevention week.

