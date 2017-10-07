Church trains for active shooters, other emergencies

A Paragould church hosted a security seminar Saturday to help members know what to do in an emergency.

Region 8 News first told you about the event earlier this week.

Saturday, we got an inside look at exactly what participants learned during the hands-on session.

A Piggott group taught the seminar at Bible Baptist Church in Paragould.

Those who attended engaged in training and drills on certain scenarios including some with a mock-active shooter.

A participant said the training is something many churches should consider.

Church member Bryan Miller said the seminar helped teach churches about assembling teams for high-risk situations and even assigning people to tasks during any church emergency.

"We're also dealing with just normal problems, medical issues, make sure we have someone who will make that 911 phone call,” Miller said. “You know everybody says to call 911 and thinks somebody will call, we're making, it's one of those have someone assigned to do those things.”

Around 30 people attended the seminar including individuals from other churches in the area.

The training is something many in attendance plan to pass on to church members as they create a security team with a plan for emergencies.

