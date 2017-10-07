Blessed Sacrament hosts fall festival

Blessed Sacrament held its 37th annual fall festival this weekend.

The event included something for the whole family: food, games and even horse rides.

Hundreds attended the event this weekend including one family who said they come to the festival every year.

"For the fun and the food," a guest said. “We came out here to have fun and enjoy the food, the jumpy houses, and the games."

The event also included clogging, square dancing, and martial arts performances.

The day of gathering served as a fundraiser for the Blessed Sacrament School and church as well as several other community organizations.

