City Youth Ministries to hold grand re-opening

City Youth Ministries has been open for over a decade, but soon they will hold a grand re-opening.

On October 24th from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. the public is invited to the ministry to see changes that have been made in the past year.

Executive Director Denise Snider said the event is being held to share the ministry's mission with the public.

Over time, the ministry has found new opportunities for the children they serve and Snider wants to share these with the public.

"As I visit with more community members, as I see needs of our children change, it's very apparent that we need to let the general public know that city youth is changing with the times as well," she said.

Snider said the non-profit continues to provide Bible lessons and teach from a Christian perspective, but they are also seeking new learning opportunities.

She said while many of their after-school activities, like violin lessons and dyslexia therapy, are funded by grants, keeping the doors open is only possible by donations.

Donations are pivotal for keeping City Youth Ministries alive.

"It is imperative that this community awareness, perhaps ignites, interests businesses, churches, and individual donors to want to come alongside and partner with us in the financial realm," she said.

Snider said she hopes the grand re-opening will raise community awareness about what City Youth Ministries offers kids and their current needs.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android