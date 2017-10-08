Woman shot multiple times, police investigating

Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to Cpl. David McDaniel, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. on North Church Street near Jessup Drive.

The woman had multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital and immediately taken back for surgery.

McDaniel said as of Sunday afternoon the victim is still in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently speaking to witnesses but have no suspect at this time.

The victim’s name and age have not been released yet.

