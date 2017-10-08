Deputies rescue man clinging to log in river

Jackson County deputies rescued a man in the White River Sunday evening.

According to the sheriff’s department, they received a call about a man in distress in the middle of the river near the 7-11 Farm.

Deputies arrived shortly after receiving the call and located the victim, 43-year-old Jose Valencia, holding tightly to a log in a swift current.

Three sheriff’s deputies reportedly made their way to Valencia on a boat.

About 27 minutes after arriving, the deputies were able to rescue Valencia and pull him to safety.

EMS crews checked the man on scene.

According to the sheriff’s department, they are currently investigating what led up to the incident.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android