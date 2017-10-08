Officials continue to investigate fire at former country club

The former Walnut Ridge Country Club burned down over the weekend.

According to Mayor Charles Snapp, a Lawrence County sheriff's deputy was on patrol when he spotted the building smoldering.

The club is located in the northeast corner of Walnut Ridge, near the airport.

The club closed in April due to financial issues.

The city then took ownership of the building after the former owners vacated the lease.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and Walnut Ridge Fire Chief Frank Owens said he cannot rule out arson.

"I mean if you don't have any electricity, you don't have any gas on and you're not aware of any lightening strikes, something caught it on fire," said Snapp.

The fire department is in touch with Arkansas State Police to determine a cause and origin of the fire.

