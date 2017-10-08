Walnut Ridge Country Club burnt down

The Walnut Ridge Country Club at the time of its closure in April. (Source: KAIT)

The Walnut Ridge Country Club has burnt down, according to the town's mayor.

It's not clear when the fire happened, though, because Mayor Charles Snapp said nobody called and reported it.

A deputy reportedly found the building's remains during patrol Sunday.

The club is located in the northeast corner of Walnut Ridge, near the airport.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. Mayor Snapp said the building did not have any power hooked up to it, though.

The club closed in April due to financial issues.

That was after severe weather damaged part of the club's roof in March.

