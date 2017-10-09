Study shows mood could help vaccine effectiveness

A study shows your mood could affect how vaccines work with your body.

In an article done by TODAY for NBC, researchers said in the study the only factor that appeared to show how well the flu shot would work was mood.

It studied 138 people ages 65 to 85.

Some doctors want more research done to see if there are other factors affecting mood after getting vaccines.

