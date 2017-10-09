2.4 magnitude quake recorded in SE Missouri

An earthquake was recorded Monday morning in Southeast Missouri.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 2.4 quake happened about two-and-a-half miles south of Lilbourn around 8:54 a.m.

The depth was recorded at over four miles.

No damages have been reported.

If you felt the quake, you can record it here.

