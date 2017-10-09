18-year-old arrested in residential burglary investigation

A Harrisburg man has been arrested and charged in a home burglary investigation.

Chief Gary Hefner stated Monday that his officers arrested 18-year-old Archie Dakota Smith Friday evening.

Police arrested Smith after investigating a residential burglary in the 300-block of N. Gould St. around Sept. 23.

Smith was charged with two counts of residential burglary; two counts of criminal trespass; theft less than $5,000 but greater than $1,000; and possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance, according to Hefner.

Bond for Smith was set at $75,000 and a pre-trial court date was scheduled for Nov. 29 in Poinsett County Circuit Court.

