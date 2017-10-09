Arkansas AG again rejects bid for legal marijuana in state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' attorney general's office has rejected language proposed for a 2018 ballot issue, saying the attempt to legalize marijuana is too ambiguous to make sense.

In a letter dated Friday but released Monday, the attorney general's office expressed concerns about a provision that allowed a grower to have 25 mature plants and 25 non-mature plants. If one of the 25 non-mature plants matures, giving a grower 26 mature plants, what should happen next?

The office also said it was not clear how many individuals or businesses could be involved in marijuana cultivation in each county.

The ballot issue was submitted by Mary Berry of Summit, who has seen previous proposals denied.

