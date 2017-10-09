Woman cited after leaving three dogs in hot truck

Jonesboro Animal Control cited a woman with animal cruelty after they say she left her three dogs in the car while she was at the doctor’s office.

Officer Matt Gragg found the dogs around 12:30 p.m. locked in a pickup truck in the 2900-block of Caraway Road. He said the windows were rolled down about 2 inches. According to the initial incident report, the temperature inside the truck was 109.4 degrees.

While he was getting the temperature, Gragg said 50-year-old Ruby Markum approached and said the vehicle was hers.

She reportedly told the officer the doctor was “running behind” and that was why it took her so long to return to her truck.

A witness told the officer the truck had been in the parking lot for at least 25-30 minutes.

Gragg cited Markum with three counts of animal cruelty and three counts of no state rabies tags, all misdemeanors.

