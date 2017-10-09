3 adults arrested after teen says he was 'jumped'

Three adults were arrested after a teen reported a group, including another teen, “jumped” him.

Late Friday night, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from the 15-year-old victim who said he was hurt by three people at the Stanford Co-Op Gin, 82 Greene County Rd. 652.

The victim along with two other juvenile witnesses reported following the pickup truck the suspects were in on Highway 141.

An Arkansas State Park ranger was notified about the suspect’s vehicle and eventually made a traffic stop on Greene County Rd. 335.

Deputies arrived and spoke with all parties involved.

Drayton Holman, 20, of Paragould was reportedly driving the truck. The passengers included 37-year-old Kevin Dancer and 34-year-old Misty Dancer, both of Paragould, along with their 15-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter.

The victim told Deputy Ethan McGinnis that Holman, Kevin Dancer, and his teen son attacked him at the co-op.

The teen said the attack came after he and his friends dropped off Kevin Dancer's 16-year-old daughter to get her vehicle.

At that time, the deputy noticed an abrasion on the teen’s forehead and he “appeared to be somewhat disoriented.” The victim also believed his arm was broken but refused an ambulance.

Sergeant Dustin Estes spoke with the Dancers and reported that they had a “strong odor of intoxicants coming from their person.”

In addition, the couple told the deputy they brought their teen son to the co-op to fight the victim, according to the incident report.

The victim’s mother was notified and took him to the hospital. It was later learned the teen had suffered a concussion, contusions to the head, abrasions to the head and body. He may have also suffered a fracture to his arm.

Holman and the Dancers were taken to the Greene County Detention Center.

Kevin Dancer and Holman were charged with second-degree battery and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. Misty Dancer was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

The teen involved in the attack was charged with third-degree battery. He was released to another family member after the Arkansas Department of Human Services was contacted about the incident.

