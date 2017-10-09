Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms in the forecast

Monday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

Father charged with manslaughter after 2-month-old shot, killed

After firing, Harvey Weinstein's company to rename itself

Woman cited after leaving three dogs in hot truck

Baby shot and killed

An Arkansas father faces charges after a 2-month-old was shot and killed Friday night. Allison Munn will have more details on Region 8 News.

Fire at the country club

The Walnut Ridge Country Club burned down over the weekend. Right now it's unclear how the fire happened. Melanie Bednar has the latest on Region 8 News.

Scattered storms today/tonight

Thunderstorms are likely this evening as well as a chance of scattered storms overnight. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.

Tonight on ABC:

Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.

Dancing with the Stars, 7 p.m.

The Good Doctor, 9 p.m.

Tonight on NBC:

Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.

The Voice, 7 p.m.

The Brave, 9 p.m.



