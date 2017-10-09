Police arrest suspected bathroom peeper

Paragould police arrested a man on suspicion of video voyeurism after a woman claimed he peeped on her in a public restroom.

According to court documents, last Wednesday morning, 37-year-old Aron V. Salmeri entered the women’s room of a local restaurant.

He then began looking under the stall doors where the female victim was “actively using the restroom,” the affidavit said.

When the woman confronted Salmeri he left the restroom, but stayed inside the restaurant “for some time” before leaving.

As he left, someone got his license plate number and notified police. The number returned to Salmeri, the court document said, and the victim picked him out of a photographic lineup.

On Friday, a judge found probable cause to charge Salmeri with video voyeurism.

He’s being held in the Greene County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android