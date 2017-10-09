Security camera captures video of man as he steals it

Police say a security camera caught a man in the act of him stealing the camera.

Demo's Smokehouse and BBQ owner Spencer Moore filed an incident report with the Jonesboro Police Department Monday morning. He told police a white man rode up to the back of the restaurant on a bicycle. The suspect then used what appeared to be a belt to remove the outside security camera at their South Main Street location.

Moore posted the video and two photos of the suspect to his Facebook page Monday. A time code on the video shows the man, seen wearing a red hat and orange shirt, remove the camera around 10:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. The video stops once the suspect is able to remove the camera from the building.

If you have information about the incident, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

