Bradford woman killed in single-vehicle crash

A 54-year-old woman died Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash occurred at 9:42 a.m. on Highway 14, east of Mack’s Curve.

Carla Hamilton of Bradford was eastbound when her 2017 Kia Forte ran off the roadway and struck a culvert.

The car then overturned, ejecting Hamilton.

She was taken to Unity Health in Searcy where she was pronounced dead. Her next of kin has been notified.

According to the ASP crash report, weather and road conditions were clear and dry at the time.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android