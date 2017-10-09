Randolph County continues to make flood repairs

Randolph County is still dealing with damaged roads from flooding in May.

According to Randolph County Judge David Jansen, FEMA sent five project worksheets through which will cover about 45 roads in the county.

He also says they have been approved for $645,000 for those road repairs.

However, Jansen said with many roads still not completely repaired he is hoping for a mild winter.

He said the county road system has less gravel on it than it has had in many years.

He said there has also been an increase in travel and heavy loads coming through the area.

He says combining these factors with winter weather could cause trouble for drivers.

"When you get into a period of freezing and thawing out it's a disaster waiting to happen on your road system if you don't have enough rock on there," Jansen said.

"So, we're just, we keep our fingers crossed, I'm confident FEMA's going to come around, and when they come around, we'll get rock back on the road."

Jansen said some minimal repairs are being done on low-cost road work. He said the county plans to begin work on a bridge that will cost about $10,000.

"Hopefully it can be finished by next week if everything goes right and the weather holds up," Jansen said. "Then we're probably going to have to put a halt on spending money."

