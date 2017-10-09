A Better Region 8 Guest: CityYouth Ministries' Grand Re-opening

If you agree that spiritual and physical awareness, fine arts opportunities, as well as snacks and nutritious meals for children, are all important for a “Better Region 8,” then you want to listen carefully to the most significant way that you can partner with CityYouth Ministries.

My name is Denise Snider, the new executive director for CityYouth Ministries.

Statistics show that when children attend a quality after-school program, they thrive in all areas in public schools, becoming more positive members of their classrooms. We prayerfully lead our children to become equipped to serve in the Jonesboro community and our future workforce.

Jay Harris, former CityYouth student and owner of Elite Training in Jonesboro, recently said, “CityYouth is the first line of defense for the youth of our city.”

Jay is an example of a child that attended the ministry years ago and is now giving back to Jonesboro as a business owner AND as a provider of athletic training needed for CYM students at a sacrificial cost to himself.

On October 24th between 4 and 5:30, CityYouth will be hosting a grand reopening.

This is an opportunity for the community to visit our facility and to see first-hand the structural and organizational pieces of our building that have been refurbished thanks to in-kind donors.

Take a moment to reflect on how you can partner with CityYouth through financial donations.

The blessing is more than two-fold. Positive self-image revolving around a knowledge of Christ’s love, along with social and academic success opportunities, will enhance families and our community. That’s the daily objective of CityYouth Ministries. The outcome of our focus brings glory to a Heavenly Father that wants nothing but the best for all citizens of Region 8!

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android