City hopes to re-purpose dirt from drainage ditch work

The city of Walnut Ridge recently did some drainage ditch work, and they are planning to re-purpose the dirt from that work.

The work was done in collaboration with Harold Foley, with the Fry-Kellow drainage district.

After mopping out a portion of the primary drainage ditch in town, the city is hoping to save on hauling cost and use that dirt for the Bike and Hike Trail.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said the dirt would be used to build berms for a mountain bike trail in Stewart Park.

The Park Committee approved plans for the Bike and Hike Trail during a meeting at city hall on Monday night.

