Judge finds probable cause to charge father in son's death

A Bono father admitted to shaking his son to death while speaking with investigators, according to court documents.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said they received a call of an infant death on Tuesday, Oct. 3. They responded to a home on Highway 63 in Bono.

According to a probable cause affidavit, four-month-old Anderson Smith was taken to a Jonesboro hospital where he later died. The child's body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

The autopsy, according to court documents, showed the boy sustained "traumatic brain injuries, neck contusions, and intramuscular hemorrhage."

The medical examiner told investigators the child's death was consistent with "shaken baby."

Seth Bradley Smith, 25, was arrested in connection to the case on Monday.

An investigator spoke with Smith who initially said he fed the child who was fussy at the time. He was going to give him a bath to try to calm himself and the baby down when he said his son stopped crying and "he could tell something was wrong."

However, Smith later admitted to holding the baby by the ribs and shaking him for "a few seconds." According to the affidavit, Smith said he "knew it was wrong and he shouldn't be doing it."

During a probable cause hearing Tuesday a judge charged Smith with second-degree murder and set his bond at $50,000.

Smith's next court date was set for Nov. 22.

