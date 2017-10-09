Man arrested in connection to infant death in Bono

A murder investigation is underway after an infant was found dead at a home in Bono last week.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said they received a call of an infant death on Tuesday, Oct. 3. They responded to a home on Highway 63 in Bono.

25-year-old Seth Bradley Smith was arrested in connection to the murder case on Monday, Oct. 9.

He is expected to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on Tuesday.

Sheriff Boyd says the investigation is ongoing.

