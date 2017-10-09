A-State Baseball Hosts MLB Scout Day

JONESBORO, Ark. (10/9/17) – The Arkansas State baseball team held its annual Major League Baseball Scout Day Monday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium/Kell Field in Jonesboro.

There were scouts from 26 MLB organizations in attendance to watch current Red Wolves go through a number of drills and compete against each other in a scrimmage.

“I’d like to thank all of the scouts that came out to our event this year,” A-State head baseball coach Tommy Raffo said. “I think this is the most we’ve ever had attend so that speaks to the quality of players to have come through here in recent years. We’ve had 14 players drafted since 2010 so we have gotten the scouts’ attention and that’s very exciting to me and the rest of our coaching staff.”

Players were timed in a 60-yard dash, took batting practice, and went through infield and outfield drills at their respective positions. The showcase ended with an intra-squad scrimmage featuring all of A-State’s draft-eligible players competing against each other.

Last year Tyler Zuber became the highest draft pick in the June Amateur Draft in school history when the Royals selected him with the 180th pick in the sixth round. Back in 2015 the Red Wolves had four players selected in the MLB June Amateur Draft, which tied the school record for the picks in one draft.

