Community members upset over slow medical response time

Community members in Clinton, Arkansas are questioning a paramedic's urgency and preparedness during a football game Friday night.

A student, who plays both football and in the band, collapsed during the third quarter of the game. The student’s mother, a registered nurse, said he suffered respiratory distress during the game and needed oxygen.

Little Rock NBC affiliate KARK received cell phone video of the incident.

The crowd can be heard outraged as paramedics with Southern Paramedic Services walked to a collapsed student at the Clinton High School homecoming football game. Many were upset in what they called a lack of urgency.

When the EMT first responded, the boy's mother said they were empty-handed.

The CEO of Southern Paramedic Services, Gary Padget, said the paramedic who responded had more than 20 years of experience and responded appropriately and according to protocol.

Padget said the company had been instructed to not allow ambulances on the field or track at Clinton High School.

Clinton School District Superintendent Andrew Vining said that has never been the case and the gates were open and ready for emergency response.

Fortunately, the student became responsive on the way to the hospital after receiving oxygen and is doing better.

A town council is set to meet Thursday to discuss the issue.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android