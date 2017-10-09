EAST Night Out event held at the Mall at Turtle Creek

EAST Night Out took place Monday at the Mall at Turtle Creek in Jonesboro.

Students from nine schools set up booths to highlight the community projects they are working on in their EAST Lab classes.

Layla Bouzihay, a senior at Nettleton High School, said no act is too big or too small to make a difference.

“I think helping anybody can be as such as donating socks or creating a prosthetic leg,” Bouzihay said. “Nothing is too little, or nothing is too big. You can do your part with or without money.”

Students got the chance to welcome partners from the local community, demonstrate how their technology-infused education impacts those around them, celebrate the works that are already underway, and share plans for future endeavors.

Bouzihay mentioned the prosthetic leg because that just happened to be one of their projects for a dog who had a missing leg.

