Suspected IED disabled in White County

The Arkansas State Bomb Squad disabled a suspected homemade Improvised Explosive Device Monday in White County.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to Conway Road, which is between Bald Knob and Judsonia before noon Monday due to a suspicious device.

The bomb squad was called in and determined the device was a helium tank with a homemade fuse.

They were able to disable the device.

Authorities say there have been no other items found.

