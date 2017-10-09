City council supports proposed development in Brookland

A local developer presented the Brookland City Council with a proposed shopping center at their meeting Monday night.

Haag Brown presented the council plans for The Shops at Brookland Crossing.

Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones said Haag Brown has potential businesses lined up to go into the establishment but wanted to council to be aware of their plans upon completion.

The council unanimously supports the project.

Mayor Jones said they would support them any way they can.

The Shops at Brookland Crossing could include a grocery store, restaurant, bank branch, convenience store, retail space, and office space.

There are no details yet on which businesses might come to the shopping center.

