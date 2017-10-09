Tuckerman police investigate vehicle vandalism

The Tuckerman Police Department is investigating several cases of vehicle vandalism.

Police say the tires of at least six cars were slashed.

Tuckerman Police Chief Justin Collom said it happened Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Collum said the suspects even went under carports to slash tires.

“It is very serious,” Collom said. “I mean you are damaging people’s property. I know at the time it probably seems all fun and games, but when you are talking about costing people money, it is very serious.”

Police are investigating the string of vandalisms, but Collom encourages anyone with information to contact the Tuckerman Police Department at 870-349-5595 or 870-349-2424.

