Clock is ticking for crisis stabilization unit

The Craighead County Sheriff's Office is up against the clock with trying to find a new location for their crisis stabilization unit.

According to Sheriff Marty Boyd, they currently have no plan B.

“As of the 15 of September when we first submitted our plans for the unit and last week, we had a potential location, but now that that building is no longer available to us, we have to locate other options,” said Boyd.

Boyd said even on the first plan they submitted, they had to put “no location,” but now as they get closer to their next due date, they will have to put the same thing if they don’t find a solution soon.

“We have to submit our revised plans by Oct. 18,” said Boyd. “That’s the deadline, so the best option I see us having right now with no opposition for sure is building a new facility on the property of the detention center.”

Boyd said if they were to build, they would place a new facility near Willett Road on the 80 acres of land they own.

“We plan to put it outside the fence because, though we have property inside the fence, that is set aside for some things coming up in the future,” said Boyd.

Boyd discussed the situation at hand for the county at the Craighead County Quorum Court.

“I just wanted to update them on where we stand with the unit and get the ball rolling on the next step we have to take.”

With building the facility on the property of the detention center being their only option right now, Boyd said there are a lot of downfalls that will come with it.

“First the cost of building a whole new building could be too expensive for us to afford,” said Boyd. "Also, statistics show that a person who is arrested is more likely to be arrested a second and third time. With that in mind, I don’t want these people needing medical attention to feel like they are being arrested. You're there at the detention center. You see the barbed wire and the fence, and so that person's mindset can still be that they are incarcerated regardless of what building they went into.”

Boyd added that no matter what the case may be, they will fight for this facility until it is impossible to do so.

“This service is needed,” said Boyd. “With the amount of people we see at the detention center with mental illnesses, it is something we need. We do not want the financial aspect to ruin the possibility of this happening, so we are going to push forward as much as possible.”

Boyd said there is a possibility that they could lose the $1.6 million grant if they don’t have a plan in place in a timely manner.

The deadline to have their revised plans turned in is October 18. State officials plan to make a site visit at the new location on October 24.

Boyd said they will work on figuring up rough estimates of a new building to determine if they will move forward or not.

