A-State Volleyball Outlasts Little Rock in Four Sets

JONESBORO, Ark. (10/9/17) – The Arkansas State volleyball team bounced back to defeat in-state rival Little Rock by a score of 3-1 (25-16, 25-19, 29-31, 25-21) Monday night at the Convocation Center.

A-State (11-9, 4-3 SBC) out hit the Trojans (6-13, 2-5 SBC) by a score of .224 to .138 and out blocked Little Rock 10-7 despite the visitors entering the match at second in the league in blocks. Drew Jones posted her team-high 10th double-double with a team-high 18 kills on a .295 percentage and picked up 10 digs. Carlisa May was second with 15 kills and Ellie Watkins led the team with 41 assists. Kenzie Fields led the team with 22 digs and Timber Terrell recorded five blocks.

“It was disappointing to lose that third set, but we’re trying,” A-State head coach David Rehr said. “We’re not in a happy place, but we’re getting there. We keep on facing adversity because we can’t get the lineup we want on the court. We try something here and someone gets hurt, then we try something else and someone else gets hurt. We just have to get some fluidity on offense and we got some tonight.”

The Red Wolves built leads of 9-6 and 14-10 in set one to force Little Rock to use both of their timeouts. The stoppages didn’t slow the home team down much as A-State extended the advantage to 21-13 on a kill by Jessica Uke before eventually claiming a 25-16 triumph on a kill from Fields.

A-State began the second set by jumping out to a 7-3 edge on a kill by Jones to force an early timeout from the Trojans, but Little Rock came back to tie the frame at 16-16 on a kill by Daisha Gillard. However, A-State was able to end the set on a 9-3 run, capped by a block from Terrell and Fields to clinch a 25-19 victory.

The home team began set three well with a 13-9 lead, but Little Rock mounted a comeback to tie the set 14-14. The Trojans were able to earn a 22-20 edge after a service ace by Mya Robinson, but A-State came back to take a lead at 24-23 on a kill by Fields. Six ties later the scores was knotted 29-29 before two kills by Little Rock’s Marina Avram gave the visitors a 31-29 set three win.

Little Rock began set four strong with an 11-7 edge to force an A-State timeout before the home squad went on an 8-1 run, finished on a kill by Jones, to move in front 15-12. The Trojans wouldn’t go quietly however and the set was tied up at 19-19 before A-State held a 22-21 advantage. The Red Wolves won the last three points in a row on kills by Uke and Peyton Uhlenhake, who had four all in set four, and an attack error to clinch a 25-21 win and 3-1 match victory.

Avram led Little Rock with 14 kills, while Sydnee Martin registered a match-high 24 digs.

Arkansas State returns to action Friday, Oct. 13 against ULM. First serve from the Convocation Center is set for 6:30 p.m.

