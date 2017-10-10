All aboard: officers to monitor crossings while on train

Some officers will trade in their patrol cars for a view from a train car as they partner with a railroad to make crossings safer.

The Paragould Police Department states they are teaming up with Union Pacific on Wednesday for U.S. Rail Safety Week.

As part of Union Pacific's Crossing Accident Reduction Education and Safety (UPCARES) event, police officers will see how drivers act at railroad crossings from inside a locomotive.

Paragould officers and Union Pacific police officers will monitor all crossings in the city limits to make sure drivers are following all laws and regulations at the crossings.

Officers will issue citations for violations.

PPD reminds citizens that Union Pacific officers are certified police officers and have arrest and citation writing authority on and off railroad property.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android