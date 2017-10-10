First responder says bystander training is necessary

Seconds count when someone is losing blood, that’s why first responders hope those already on the scene can help.

In a report by our sister-station WWSB, a first responder explained knowing how to stop a bleed is crucial to saving lives.

The first responder said whether it’s an active shooter situation or simply an accident that happens at home, knowing how to respond is necessary.

It also helps in those seconds it takes for first responders to arrive.

To read more and see examples on how to stop bleeds, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android