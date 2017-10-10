Little Rock police release names in shooting and crash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Little Rock police have released the names of a man killed and two officers injured over the weekend in a shooting and vehicle crash.

Authorities say one of the officers, Brittany Gunn, was off duty when she shot 28-year-old James Hartsfield as he sped toward a brick wall on Saturday.

Police say Gunn approached Hartsfield's vehicle because it appeared he was drinking from a bottle. Police say she stopped the car and ordered him out of the vehicle. She called for backup.

Investigators say Gunn was inside the vehicle when Hartsfield sped forward, as the other officer, Nicholas Smith, tried to remove Hartsfield from the vehicle.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Police say Gunn and Smith were treated at a hospital for multiple abrasions and contusions.

