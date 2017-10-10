CrimeStoppers: Two people wanted on 11 warrants

Jonesboro police need your help finding two people with 11 warrants between them.

Police are looking for 48-year-old Demetrius Taylor.

Investigators say Taylor is wanted on a failure to appear warrant for not reporting to jail out of Jonesboro.

JPD is also looking for 36-year-old Holly Lamberth Nelson.

Police say Nelson is wanted on 10 warrants from the city and county - 9 failure to appear warrants out of Jonesboro, and 1 failure to appear warrant out of the county.

If you know the whereabouts of Demetrius Taylor or Holly Lamberth Nelson you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

You can also text your tip to Crimestoppers by taking your cell phone and typing 274637 or the word “CRIMES” if your phone can do that.

Then in the message, type 935stop, all one word, followed by your tip.

Hit send and you will get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number. That is yours to keep for any future reward.

