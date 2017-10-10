Students learn financial literacy with help from AR's Treasurer of State

Managing money can be hard at any age, which is why Region 8 students are learning financial skills in the classroom.

Dennis Milligan, Arkansas Treasurer of State, stopped by the Health, Wellness, and Environmental Studies Magnet School Tuesday to see how the program he launched is working.

Two years ago, he helped launch the AR Finance AR Future program to increase financial awareness among students.

“AR Finance AR Future was kind of a project of mine when I came into the treasury,” Milligan said. “It’s actually been online for several years now, and it’s a great opportunity for our young folks to be able to learn about good financial decisions, which will follow them all of their lives.”

Milligan said the state partners with a company called Everfi. It’s an online system that teaches students about financial literacy.

Kallen Whitmore, sixth grader at HWES, said she’s learned a lot about money through the program.

“It’s not just something you use once in a while,” Whitmore said. “It’s some you use every day.”

Students have learned more than just how to count.

Jamaria Jackson, also a sixth grader, said they’ve learned how to keep money safe, how to protect private information, and how taxes work.

The course also teaches about wants and needs.

“A need is something you cannot live without like food, clothes, shoes,” Jackson said. “Want is something you want like candy, junk food, movies, you want to go out.”

She has used this lesson at home.

“I was begging for some candy, and then I thought of the program so I told my momma to save her money for the next time I need something,” Jackson said.

Sixth-grader Braniyah Wallace also said the way the course works makes it easy to remember the lessons in everyday life.

Milligan said this program is available to schools across the state at no charge and is working to get all schools on board.

“We are all making financial decisions every day,” Milligan said. “Many decisions have already been made this morning, in fact. So, it’s something you need to learn.”

October is also National Financial Planning Month.

To learn more about AR Finance AR Future, click here.

