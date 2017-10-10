Game fest to put the fun back into fundraiser

The organizers of a weekend gaming event want to put the fun back into fundraising.

This weekend, the Northeast Arkansas Gamers Guild will host its NEA Game Fest in Hoxie to benefit The Children’s Shelter.

The two-day convention will feature various gaming events, including demos, tournaments, and open play.

Participants will be able to choose from more than 100 games, including “Clue,” “Dungeons and Dragons,” and “Pass the Pigs.” Prizes will be awarded throughout the weekend.

The convention, which will also feature a silent auction, will be held at the Hoxie Service Center, 500 SW Lawrence. Doors open at 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. The convention will run until midnight both nights.

All money raised during the game fest will go directly to The Children’s Shelter in Walnut Ridge.

Badges are available online at www.neagamefest.com. Some adult early-bird badges are still available for $10. Badges can also be purchased at the door. Adult badges are $15 each. Children’s badges, ages 6-15, are available for $5 each. Children 5 and under get in free.

