No charges against ex-Arkansas deputy in sexual assault case

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - A Benton County prosecutor says no charges will be filed against a former county deputy who was arrested in July on a sexual assault warrant.



Police arrested 52-year-old Richard Kevin Harrison after a woman reported she awoke one morning to find Harrison naked and touching her inappropriately.



Prosecutor Nathan Smith told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the woman wanted to dismiss the case because she did not want to go through a trial.



Defense attorney Ed McClure said he's happy the prosecutor did "the right thing" in dismissing the case.



Harrison was fired as a Benton County deputy following his arrest.



Information from: Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.nwaonline.com

