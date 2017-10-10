The Force is alive in Region 8

The Force is strong in Region 8.

Tickets for Star Wars: The Last Jedi went on sale at midnight Tuesday morning in Paragould.

Chris Hester, general manager of Paragould Cinema 8, thought people were going to be eager about the upcoming movie.

"I’m sure everyone is really excited about coming and seeing it this year” he said.

Hester said there was an immediate reaction from the public.

“We have tickets already sold since they went on sale last night at midnight," he said. "With a movie like Star Wars, I anticipated it. I’ve worked here for 12 years so I thought this is going to be a movie that’s really going to sell.”

Hester believes their premiere is going to be a busy one.

“I can tell we’re going to be really busy this holiday season,” he said.

If you’re interested in buying tickets for this movie or any other, you can log onto their website or use their mobile app.

You can also drop by the theater and purchase your tickets at the door.

