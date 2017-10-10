Train hits car, kills driver in Cross County

A Cross County man died Tuesday morning after his car was hit by a train.

It happened on County Road 825 in Cross County, between Wynne and Parkin.

Arkansas State Police report 67-year-old John Aldridge was driving south on County Road 825 when he failed to yield to a train going west. The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m.

The train hit the driver's side of Aldridge's vehicle.

Aldridge's body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android