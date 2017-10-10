One dead following shooting in Jonesboro

Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man dead in the middle of the road in the 900-block of Logan Avenue.

Jonesboro Police Department's Public Information Specialist David McDaniel said police received the call around 7:20 p.m.

Investigators are searching the area for evidence at this time.

"This is a very permanent solution to something that was probably an issue that could have been resolved with time and patience," McDaniel said. "Now here we are with a victim of a shooting, potentially a homicide, we don't know at this point. We simply just don't know what we are dealing with. We don't know why this occurred."

No further information is available at this time, according to McDaniel

